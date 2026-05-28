Copper rush at abandoned hospital leads to wave of arrests in Pennsylvania

May 28, 2026

Police say people came from all over to strip wiring from vacant medical building

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — An abandoned hospital allegedly turned into a copper scavenger hotspot after word spread that the vacant building was loaded with valuable metal, leading police to arrest multiple people accused of breaking in and stripping wire from the property.

New Kensington Police said officers made a series of arrests tied to copper thefts at the former Citizens General Hospital near Industrial Boulevard.

Investigators said police received reports that people were entering the abandoned building to remove metal and copper wiring from inside the property.

Over several days, officers repeatedly cleared the building and allegedly found suspects carrying stolen copper wire, cutting tools, drugs, and drug paraphernalia.

Police also reported finding damage throughout the property linked to the break-ins.

Since May 24, police have charged Brittany Baits, Trace Jackson, Samantha Cragle, Anthony Paolillo, Howard Morris, Steven Yagle, Benjamin Walker, and Gerad Ogershok.

According to investigators, one suspect told police there was word on the street that the old hospital contained large amounts of copper and that people from outside the area were traveling to New Kensington to take the metal.

The defendants are facing charges including burglary, criminal trespass, theft, receiving stolen property, possession of instruments of crime, theft of secondary metal, and drug-related offenses.

Police noted all charges are accusations and the defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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