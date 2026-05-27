Drunk driving crash leads to arrest near busy Westfield intersection

Police say a late-night collision on West South Avenue ended with a Plainfield man facing DWI charges
WESTFIELD, N.J. — A Plainfield man was arrested on drunken driving charges after police investigated a motor vehicle crash late Saturday night near a Westfield intersection.
Police said the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. May 17 near West South Avenue and Drake Place.
Following an investigation at the scene, officers arrested 35-year-old Jevoy Whyte of Plainfield on a charge of Driving While Intoxicated.
Authorities said the arrest stemmed from a motor vehicle collision in the area.
Whyte was issued several summonses before being released pending a mandatory appearance in Westfield Municipal Court.
Police did not release additional details about the crash or whether any injuries were reported.
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Key Points
- Plainfield man arrested on DWI charge after Westfield crash
- Incident happened near West South Avenue and Drake Place
- Suspect released pending mandatory court appearance