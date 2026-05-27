Violence erupts inside McKeesport housing complex leaving 2 women seriously hurt

May 27, 2026

Detectives rushed to Harrison Village after police say a brutal assault and shooting left two women hospitalized overnight

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A violent incident inside a McKeesport housing complex left two women hospitalized Saturday night after police responded to reports of both a physical assault and a shooting, according to investigators.

Allegheny County Police said first responders were called around 8:17 p.m. to the Harrison Village housing complex after 911 received reports of violence at the location.

When officers arrived, police found two adult female victims.

Investigators said one woman suffered blunt force trauma and was listed in critical condition.

A second woman suffered two gunshot wounds to the upper torso and was reported in stable condition.

Both victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Authorities said everyone involved in the incident has been identified, though no names have been released.

Allegheny County homicide detectives are leading the investigation.

Police have not announced arrests or released information about what may have led to the violence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Anonymous tips are accepted.

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