Facebook Marketplace scam busted after stolen dirt bikes and ATVs recovered in Boston area raids

May 27, 2026

Police say suspects used fake checks to steal off-road vehicles before investigators tracked the operation to homes in Dorchester and Dedham

BOSTON, Mass. — A joint investigation into fraudulent Facebook Marketplace vehicle sales led to multiple arrests and the recovery of stolen ATVs, dirt bikes and a firearm during coordinated raids in Dorchester and Dedham, police said.

Boston police said members of the department’s Auto Theft Unit partnered with Milton Police to investigate the theft of several off-highway vehicles connected to online marketplace scams.

Investigators said the suspects allegedly arranged purchases through Facebook Marketplace before paying victims with fraudulent checks and taking possession of the vehicles before the checks failed to clear.

Police executed search warrants around 9:10 a.m. May 13 at residences on Woodgate Street in Dorchester and Sprague Street in Dedham.

During the Dorchester search, officers recovered three stolen off-highway vehicles, according to police.

Authorities said a separate search in Dedham led to the recovery of another stolen dirt bike and a firearm that was improperly stored.

Two male suspects were taken into custody by Milton Police.

The suspects face charges including larceny of a motor vehicle, forgery of a check and uttering a false check.

Police did not immediately release the identities of the suspects.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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Key Points

Police recovered stolen ATVs and dirt bikes in Dorchester and Dedham raids

Investigators say suspects used fake checks in Facebook Marketplace scam

Two suspects arrested during joint investigation with Milton Police