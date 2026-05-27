ShotSpotter alert leads police to armed woman after overnight gunfire in Virginia Beach

May 27, 2026

Officers responding to an early morning gunfire alert say a domestic dispute escalated into shots fired on a Virginia Beach block

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A ShotSpotter gunfire alert led Virginia Beach police to an armed woman early Sunday morning after investigators said shots were fired during a domestic dispute in a residential neighborhood.

Police said officers responded around 1:30 a.m. May 25 to the 3000 block of Scarborough Way after the ShotSpotter system detected gunfire in the area.

When officers arrived, police encountered 31-year-old Mila Allen of Virginia Beach.

Investigators said the investigation determined Allen discharged a 9mm handgun following a domestic dispute.

Allen was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, reckless handling of a firearm and discharging a firearm within city limits.

Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate said ShotSpotter technology has significantly improved the department’s ability to quickly respond to gunfire incidents across the city.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Virginia Beach Police Department Detective Bureau at 757-385-4101 or Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

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