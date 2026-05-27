May 27, 2026

TRENTON, N.J. — Just weeks before New Jersey hosts eight FIFA World Cup matches — including the 2026 championship final — the attorneys general of New Jersey and New York announced a major investigation into FIFA’s ticketing practices, accusing the global soccer organization of potentially misleading fans and driving prices to historic highs.

New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport and New York Attorney General Letitia James said their offices issued subpoenas to FIFA seeking records tied to ticket sales, seat assignments and pricing strategies for the 2026 tournament.

The probe centers heavily on matches scheduled at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, one of the centerpiece venues of the global event.

The announcement came simulatanously as NJ Transit announced its own World Cup “Flag Cities” FIFA events where games will be played on big screens in public. Those tickets are free, paid for in partnership with Hackensack Meridian Health.

Photo: world cup "hosts" new jersey and new york launch criminal investigation into fifa

Meanwhile, New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill announced that she’s making a pitch to host a future Olympics in New Jersey. If the IOC is watching how New Jersey is handling the FIFA World Cup, don’t count on it.

Attorneys General Accuse FIFA of “Fake Scarcity”

Davenport sharply criticized FIFA’s handling of ticket sales, accusing the organization of creating confusion and artificially inflating demand.

“Being honest about ticket sales is not complicated,” Davenport said in a statement announcing the investigation. “But FIFA has turned buying a ticket to the World Cup into a gauntlet of confusion, fake scarcity, and impossibly high prices — all at the expense of consumers and hardworking New Jerseyans.”

Photo: world cup "hosts" new jersey and new york launch criminal investigation into fifa

James echoed those concerns, saying fans deserved transparency and a fair chance at affordable tickets.

“No one should be manipulated into paying sky-high prices for seats, and fans should be able to trust that the tickets they purchase will be the ones they receive,” James said.

The investigation comes as anticipation builds for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. New Jersey is set to host some of the tournament’s highest-profile matches, including the World Cup final on July 19, 2026.

Fans Report Seat Downgrades and Ticket Confusion

According to the attorneys general, the investigation will examine complaints from fans who say they were misled about the location and quality of seats they purchased.

Officials said FIFA originally marketed tickets using four seating zones labeled Category 1 through Category 4, with Category 1 representing premium locations closest to the field.

But after many fans had already purchased tickets, FIFA allegedly introduced new “Front Category” seating tiers consisting of the most desirable seats within each section — at significantly higher prices.

Investigators say early buyers may have been excluded from those premium seats despite originally believing they were purchasing top-tier locations.

Some consumers also reported paying for Category 1 tickets but later receiving seats located farther back in areas associated with Category 2 seating.

Key Points

• New Jersey and New York launched an investigation into FIFA’s World Cup ticket sales.

• Officials accuse FIFA of misleading fans and inflating prices through phased releases.

• The probe includes eight World Cup matches scheduled in New Jersey, including the final.

World Cup Ticket Prices Under Scrutiny

The investigation will also focus on FIFA’s pricing model for the 2026 tournament, which officials say has produced unprecedented costs for fans.

According to the attorneys general, FIFA used variable pricing systems that raised ticket costs based on demand during staggered ticket releases.

Press reports cited by investigators indicate ticket prices for more than 90 of the tournament’s 104 matches increased between October 2025 and April 2026. Prices for major ticket categories reportedly climbed an average of 34% during that span.

The attorneys general said investigators will examine whether FIFA’s ticket release schedule, public messaging and sales practices contributed to soaring prices and potential consumer confusion.

Pressure Builds Ahead of Global Showcase

The investigation creates a major controversy for FIFA as preparations intensify for one of the largest sporting events in the world.

New Jersey officials have repeatedly promoted the World Cup as a massive economic opportunity expected to draw international visitors, media attention and tourism revenue to the region.

But the ticketing controversy threatens to overshadow part of that excitement, particularly as fans continue struggling with availability and pricing concerns.

FIFA has not yet publicly responded to the subpoenas announced by New Jersey and New York officials.

The investigation remains ongoing as the countdown continues toward the 2026 World Cup matches scheduled for MetLife Stadium.