Human Skeletal Remains Found Inside Vacant Baltimore Home During Renovation

A renovation worker discovered human skeletal remains inside a vacant Baltimore home. Police and medical examiners are investigating the unidentified person's death.

A worker renovating an abandoned property in northwest Baltimore made a disturbing discovery Thursday when human skeletal remains were found inside the building, prompting a police investigation.

BALTIMORE, MD — A renovation project at a vacant home in northwest Baltimore turned into a death investigation Thursday, October 8, after a worker discovered what appeared to be human skeletal remains inside the property.

Officers with the Baltimore Police Department responded to the 4200 block of Belvieu Avenue after firefighters notified police about a possible death at the location.

According to police, someone working to renovate the vacant building encountered the remains and contacted authorities.

Investigators subsequently determined that the remains were human and arranged for their transfer to the Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Medical examiner working to identify remains

Authorities have not identified the deceased person or determined how long the remains had been inside the property.

Baltimore police spokesperson James D. Moses confirmed the discovery but said investigators could not immediately establish the person’s sex or manner of death.

The remains were transported to the medical examiner’s office for further examination.

The investigation will seek to establish the person’s identity, cause of death and whether any criminal activity was involved.

Police have not announced that the death is being investigated as a homicide.

Vacant home becomes focus of investigation

The discovery occurred while renovations were underway at a vacant property along Belvieu Avenue.

Police have not disclosed where inside the building the remains were located or whether they were concealed.

Authorities also have not indicated when the property was last occupied or whether investigators believe the person died inside the building.

The discovery was first reported Thursday by CBS Baltimore.

Second discovery of possible human remains in Maryland

The Baltimore investigation follows a separate discovery in Annapolis, where authorities reported finding suspected human remains in a wooded section of Truxtun Park in late September.

Those remains were also referred to the Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for identification and examination.

Police have not indicated any connection between the two cases.

The investigation into the Belvieu Avenue discovery remains open, with additional information expected once medical examiners determine the identity of the deceased and the circumstances surrounding the death.