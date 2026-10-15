ICE Arrests Illegal Immigrant Convicted of Child Pornography After Virginia Judge Suspended Entire Prison Sentence

ICE arrested Luis Antonio Alejandro-Ramos in Virginia after a court suspended his entire three-year prison sentence for possessing child sexual abuse material.

Luis Antonio Alejandro-Ramos received a three-year prison sentence for possessing child sexual abuse material, but a Virginia court suspended all jail time and placed him on probation before federal immigration agents took him into custody.

FALLS CHURCH, VA — Federal immigration agents have arrested a man convicted of possessing child sexual abuse material after a Virginia court suspended his entire three-year prison sentence, allowing him to serve probation instead of time behind bars.

Luis Antonio Alejandro-Ramos was arrested September 7, 2026, in Falls Church by officers assigned to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations Washington, D.C., field office.

ICE identified Alejandro-Ramos as a foreign national who entered the United States unlawfully and said he is now being held in federal immigration custody pending removal proceedings.

The agency announced the arrest October 14, drawing attention to a previous criminal case in which the defendant received no active prison time despite a felony conviction involving child sexual abuse material.

Virginia court sentenced man to three years, then suspended all jail time

According to ICE, Arlington authorities arrested Alejandro-Ramos on February 28, 2025, and charged him with felony possession of child pornography.

On September 12, 2025, Arlington Circuit Court convicted him of the offense.

The court imposed a three-year prison sentence but suspended the entire term, replacing incarceration with three years of supervised probation.

As a result, Alejandro-Ramos was not required to serve the three-year prison term unless the suspended sentence was later activated through further court proceedings.

The available information does not identify the sentencing judge or explain the factors considered when the sentence was suspended.

Immigration agents locate convicted offender in Falls Church

Nearly one year after his conviction, ICE officers located and arrested Alejandro-Ramos in Falls Church.

Federal officials said he entered the United States at an unknown date and location without inspection or admission by an immigration officer.

ICE has not disclosed his country of citizenship or how long he had been living in Northern Virginia.

The agency’s Washington field office confirmed the arrest in an October 14 announcement concerning enforcement operations targeting individuals convicted of crimes involving children.

Convicted man now faces deportation proceedings

Alejandro-Ramos remains in ICE custody while federal authorities pursue removal proceedings.

Immigration detention is separate from the criminal sentence imposed by Arlington Circuit Court.

His placement in immigration custody does not mean the previously suspended state prison sentence has been reinstated.

ICE has not announced a deportation date or disclosed whether an immigration judge has issued a final removal order.

The case highlights the distinction between state criminal sentencing and federal immigration enforcement, with immigration authorities taking custody of a convicted offender who had been sentenced to probation rather than active incarceration.