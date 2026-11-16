The plaza’s owner wants to grow the shopping center by nearly 30%, on a stretch police just named one of the township’s crash hot spots. Crews have already started work beside the old Shore Community Bank pad.

JACKSON, N.J. — The parking lot at Jackson Crossing is already packed. Across South Hope Chapel Road, another big shopping center, Liberty Commons pulls in its own steady stream of cars. In between is a busy intersection with little to control the traffic. Throw in a nearby BMG-operated yeshiva and Jackson Township High School, and it could become one of the most congested intersections in Jackson.

Now the plaza’s owner, Mordechai Hirsch wants to make it even bigger.

Councilman Chris Pollak took to Facebook this week to criticize the breaking of rules for developers in Jackson this week.

Jackson Crossing Associates LLC is seeking preliminary and final major site plan approval from the Jackson Township Planning Board to expand the shopping center at 21 South Hope Chapel Road by 28,777 square feet. The application, filed by attorney Donna Jennings with engineering firm Professional Design Services, was deemed complete Aug. 6. The board heard initial testimony Oct. 19, and the application is back on the board’s agenda.

County tax records list the 12.71-acre plaza at about 98,500 square feet. The proposed addition would grow it by roughly 29%.

Building has already started

Over the past month, construction has started on expanding the plaza’s footprint onto a site next to the bank, the former Shore Community Bank pad. It’s not clear whether the application before the board is meant to win formal approval for that work.

On the township’s crash list

The plaza sits on one of the roads Jackson police just singled out for crash enforcement. Last week the department announced a federally funded grant to put extra officers on eight county roads “known to experience a high volume of motor vehicle crashes.” North and South Hope Chapel Road (Routes 639 and 547) is on that list.

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Jackson has reported 1,715 crashes so far in 2026, police said. Twenty-nine involved serious injuries, and six were fatal. Police said the need for enforcement is ongoing “due to increased traffic volume within the Township.”

Traffic, parking and site circulation are all things the Planning Board can weigh in a site plan review. The plot is at an existing, now demolished greenspace created when the plaza was initially constructed.

A developer with holdings across town

Jackson Crossing is owned by Mordecai Hirsch, a developer with land holdings scattered across Jackson Township.

Hirsch is also building an office building at Butterfly Road and East Veterans Highway. There, he is seeking a variance to make the building bigger and reduce the required setbacks. He is also building a synagogue nearby at Whitesville Road and East Veterans Highway.

This isn’t the plaza’s first expansion. In 2023, Jackson Crossing Associates came before the board to add a 4,000-square-foot retail and office building to the center.

Planning Board meetings start at 6:30 p.m. at the municipal building, 95 West Veterans Highway, and are open to the public. Residents can comment during the hearing. Agendas and application documents are posted on the Jackson Township Planning Board page.

The hearing is scheduled for December 7th.