Jackson Police Officer Ariana Broughton Honored Among 10 Phenomenal Women Under 40

Jackson Police Officer Ariana Broughton, the department’s first African American female officer, is among 10 women honored by the Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore.

The Jackson Township native made history this year as the department’s first African American female police officer and is now being recognized by the Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore.

JACKSON, N.J. — Jackson Township Police Officer Ariana Nicole Broughton is being honored as one of just 10 women selected by the Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore for its 2026 Phenomenal Women Under 40 recognition.

Broughton, a Jackson native and graduate of the township school district, made history earlier this year when she became the first African American female police officer in Jackson Township history.

The Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore highlighted Broughton’s law enforcement career, leadership and perseverance in announcing the honor.

“Ariana Nicole Broughton is a trailblazer in law enforcement and the first African American female police officer in Jackson Township history,” the organization wrote.

A Difficult Road To The Police Academy

Broughton graduated from the Ocean County Police Academy’s Class 124 in May following six months of training.

Her path to graduation was anything but routine.

According to the Girl Scouts, Broughton became seriously ill just weeks before academy training began and underwent two emergency medical procedures.

After recovering, she rebuilt her strength and conditioning, completed the academy’s physical requirements and was selected to serve as a squad leader.

“She went on to successfully complete every physical examination and academy requirement and was selected to serve as a squad leader,” the Girl Scouts wrote.

Ocean County’s official roster of Class 124 graduates lists Ariana N. Broughton among the Jackson Township Police Department recruits who completed the academy.

Her Law Enforcement Career Started In Long Branch

Before joining Jackson, Broughton began her law enforcement career as a Special Law Enforcement Officer I in Long Branch after graduating from the Monmouth County Police Academy.

The Girl Scouts credited her with demonstrating both courage and compassion during that service, including helping save the life of a resident.

She is also pursuing degrees in Criminal Justice and Communications at Rutgers University, with a minor in Political Science.

Her hiring by Jackson Township continued a path that had already brought her back toward her hometown. Township records previously listed Broughton among a group of new Jackson police hires before she began academy training.

A Standout Athlete Before Entering Law Enforcement

Long before putting on a police uniform, Broughton was already known locally as an athlete and student leader.

She served as captain of her girls basketball team, earned MVP honors twice and became only the second female player in her high school’s history to reach 1,000 career points.

Community service was also part of her background, including cleanups, nursing-home visits and peer leadership.

Broughton spent 10 years as a Girl Scout, an experience the organization said helped build the “courage, confidence, character, teamwork and commitment to service” that continue to shape her career.

Coming Home To Serve Jackson

Broughton grew up in the township, graduated from the Jackson Township School District and later returned to serve the same community as a member of the Jackson Township Police Department.

The township called her story one of “perseverance, leadership, service and breaking barriers.”

There is also a broader significance to the recognition.

Broughton’s place in department history gives young women in Jackson — particularly those interested in law enforcement — a local example of someone who moved from the township’s schools and athletic programs into a public-safety career at home.

The Girl Scouts said Broughton is “creating a new path for other young women to see what is possible.”