Lakewood Police Captain Gregory Staffordsmith Retires After More Than 25 Years of Service

Captain Gregory Staffordsmith retired from the Lakewood Police Department after more than 25 years of service and a public-safety career that began as a firefighter.

The longtime Lakewood native served as a firefighter before joining the police department in 2000 and later became captain and investigations commander.

LAKEWOOD, N.J. — Lakewood Police Captain Gregory Staffordsmith has retired after more than 25 years with the department, closing a public-service career that began decades earlier in his hometown as a volunteer firefighter.

Staffordsmith, badge No. 264, was born and raised in Lakewood and attended Holy Family Elementary School before beginning his career in emergency services.

Lakewood police announced his retirement this week, highlighting his work as captain and investigations commander and his years overseeing several key areas of department operations.

Public Service Career Began With Fire Department

Staffordsmith first served as a volunteer firefighter for Lakewood Township in 1991.

He became a part-time paid firefighter in 1994 before moving into a civilian firefighter position at the Military Ocean Terminal in Bayonne in 1995.

In 1999, he joined the City of Bayonne Fire Department.

A year later, Staffordsmith returned to Lakewood to begin his law enforcement career.

He joined the Lakewood Police Department in 2000 after graduating from Ocean County Police Academy Class No. 75.

Rose to Captain and Investigations Commander

During more than 25 years with Lakewood police, Staffordsmith served in numerous leadership roles and ultimately became captain and investigations commander.

In that position, he helped oversee investigations, Internal Affairs, accreditation, hiring and other major department functions.

The department credited Staffordsmith with bringing extensive institutional knowledge and leadership to those responsibilities.

Chief Meyer Praises Lifetime of Service

Lakewood Police Chief Gregory H. Meyer praised Staffordsmith for both his professional contributions and his personal connection to the community.

“Greg, it has been a pleasure and a privilege to work alongside you,” Meyer said. “As someone born and raised in Lakewood, you have dedicated so much of your life to serving the community you call home.”

Meyer said Staffordsmith’s police career, combined with his earlier years as a firefighter, reflected “a lifetime of commitment to helping others.”

“I want to personally thank you for your friendship, your leadership, and everything you have contributed to this department,” Meyer said. “You have certainly earned this next chapter.”

Department Says Staffordsmith Leaves Lasting Impact

The department said Staffordsmith’s experience, professionalism and leadership had a lasting effect on both Lakewood police and the community.

Meyer said Staffordsmith would be missed “both professionally and personally” and wished him good health and time with family in retirement.

“Once a part of Lakewood, always a part of Lakewood,” the department said in announcing his retirement.