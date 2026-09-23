Lucky ticket bought in Ozone Park nails TAKE 5 top prize

Saturday night drawing delivers a big Queens win

Ozone Park, NY — A TAKE 5 ticket sold at an Ozone Park business hit the top prize in Saturday night’s evening drawing, giving one Queens player a $32,057 win.

The ticket was purchased at Fortune Hut, located at 76-11 101st Avenue, according to the New York Lottery.

Ozone Park ticket takes the top prize

The winning ticket matched all five numbers drawn in the Sept. 19 evening TAKE 5 drawing.

TAKE 5 is drawn twice daily, with afternoon and evening drawings held at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. The game uses five numbers selected from a field of 1 through 39.

Lottery draw-game prizes in New York can generally be claimed for up to one year from the drawing date.

Players can check current game information and official results through the New York Lottery.

Queens scores another lottery win

The Ozone Park ticket adds another winning draw-game ticket to Queens, one of New York City’s busiest lottery markets.

The New York Lottery says proceeds from its games help support public schools across the state, with $3.6 billion contributed during fiscal year 2025-2026.

More winning-ticket coverage can be found through Shore News Network’s New York and Lottery pages.

Key Points