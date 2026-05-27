Man shot in arm on Myrtle Avenue as Baltimore detectives search for gunman

May 27, 2026

Officers rushed to a late-night shooting scene in West Baltimore where a wounded man was found bleeding from a gunshot injury

BALTIMORE, Md. — A 26-year-old man was wounded in a late-night shooting Thursday in West Baltimore after gunfire erupted on Myrtle Avenue, according to police.

Western District officers responded around 11:41 p.m. May 22 to the 1400 block of Myrtle Avenue for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, police said they found a 26-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm.

Officers applied a tourniquet to the victim before he was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Police said the victim’s injuries were considered non-life-threatening.

Western District shooting detectives responded and are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Investigators have not released information about a suspect or what may have led to the gunfire.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Western District shooting detectives at 410-396-2477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

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