Man Sought in Highstown Park Way Sexual Assault Case

Mercer County investigators are seeking a person of interest after a 34-year-old woman reported a sexual assault in Hightstown on Sept. 11.

Mercer County investigators are asking the public to help identify a person of interest after a 34-year-old woman reported being attacked near Park Way and Rogers Avenue on Sept. 11.

HIGHTSTOWN, NJ — Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying a person of interest after a woman reported she was physically and sexually assaulted while walking in Hightstown earlier this month.

The 34-year-old woman told police she was walking near Park Way and Rogers Avenue at about 8 p.m. on Sept. 11 when an unknown man approached her from behind and assaulted her, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.

No arrests have been made, and investigators said no suspect has been identified.

Investigators Want to Identify Person Seen in Video

The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit and the Hightstown Police Department are now trying to identify and speak with an individual captured in video footage connected to the investigation.

Authorities described that individual as a person of interest and did not say the person has been charged with a crime.

The prosecutor’s office announced the appeal for help Tuesday as investigators continued working to determine who was responsible for the assault.

Anyone who recognizes the person or has information about the incident is being asked to contact law enforcement.

Police Also Want to Hear About Similar Encounters

Investigators are also asking anyone who may have experienced a similar encounter to come forward.

SVU Sgt. Sherika Salmon can be reached at 609-960-3119, while Detective Natalie Martinez can be contacted at 609-331-4318.

Anonymous information can also be submitted through the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office tip portal.

The investigation remains active, and authorities have not released additional details about the reported assault or the person they are seeking to identify.

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a person of interest after a woman reported being physically and sexually assaulted in Hightstown.

The case is being handled jointly by the prosecutor’s Special Victims Unit and the Hightstown Police Department.

Residents are being urged to remain aware of their surroundings and immediately report suspicious activity. Anyone facing an emergency should call 911.

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