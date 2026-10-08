Man Stabbed With Machete During Attempted Robbery in Philadelphia’s Fairhill Neighborhood

Two Philadelphia Transit Policeman are seen by a Philadelphia Fire Department Emergency Medical Services ambulance on a city street

A 40-year-old man was hospitalized after police said he was attacked with a machete-style knife during an attempted robbery Thursday afternoon.

Philadelphia, PA — A 40-year-old man was hospitalized after being stabbed multiple times during an attempted robbery in Philadelphia’s Fairhill neighborhood on Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department’s 25th District responded to the 2900 block of Mutter Street at approximately 3:05 p.m. after receiving reports of a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds and transported him to Temple University Hospital.

Victim expected to survive

Investigators said the man sustained one stab wound to the top of his head, one to his left shoulder, and another to his left hand. He was listed in stable condition after arriving at the hospital.

According to the preliminary investigation, the victim was approached by an unknown man who attempted to rob him while armed with a machete-style knife.

Suspect remains at large

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic man believed to be in his 30s with blonde hair. Authorities have not released additional identifying details.

No arrests had been made as of Thursday evening, and investigators continued processing the scene while searching for the suspect. The Philadelphia Police Department said the investigation remains active and the information released is preliminary. Additional information about active investigations is available through the department at https://www.phillypolice.com.

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