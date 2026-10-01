Middle river gas station sells major powerball winner

The Baltimore County ticket matched four white balls plus the red Powerball.

MIDDLE RIVER, MD – A Powerball ticket sold at a Middle River gas station won $50,000 in Monday night’s drawing, according to the Maryland Lottery.

The winning ticket was sold at Martin Exxon, 2333 Eastern Blvd. in Middle River.

The player matched four of the five white balls plus the red Powerball in the Sept. 28 drawing, one of three Maryland tickets to hit a major third-tier prize.

Middle River Ticket Scores $50,000 Prize

The winning numbers were 17, 21, 29, 42 and 49, with Powerball 7.

Matching four white balls and the Powerball carries a base prize of $50,000.

The Maryland Lottery did not identify the ticket holder in its announcement.

The Middle River ticket was one of two $50,000 winners sold in Baltimore County for Monday night’s drawing.

Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $409 Million

No ticket nationwide matched all six winning numbers, pushing the jackpot to an estimated $409 million for the Sept. 30 drawing.

The cash option was listed at $170.2 million.

Maryland Lottery officials said winners have 182 days from the drawing date to claim prizes.

Winners are advised to sign the backs of their tickets immediately and store them somewhere safe until they are ready to claim.