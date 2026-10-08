Middletown Mayor Demands Accountability After NY Waterway Ferry Crashes Into Pier, Shattering Windows

A NY Waterway ferry departing Belford struck a pier on October 6, shattering passenger windows and prompting demands for safety inspections from Middletown and Monmouth County officials.

Mayor Tony Perry and Monmouth County officials are demanding inspections and answers after a Belford commuter ferry struck a piling, shattered passenger windows and continued to Manhattan.

MIDDLETOWN, NJ — A NY Waterway ferry carrying commuters from Belford to Manhattan struck a pier Tuesday morning, October 6, shattering multiple passenger windows and sending broken glass into the cabin. Now, Middletown Mayor Tony Perry and Monmouth County officials are demanding answers about the collision, the response by ferry operators and why the vessel continued its trip after the impact.

The incident occurred shortly after the 6:30 a.m. departure from the Belford Ferry Terminal aboard the Molly Pitcher. Passengers reported hearing loud popping sounds as windows shattered along the lower passenger deck.

No injuries requiring medical attention were reported, but the ferry continued to Manhattan rather than returning to Belford. Passengers on the damaged lower level were moved upstairs.

“This morning, a NY Waterway ferry out of Belford collided with a piling, causing several windows to break,” Perry said in an official township statement. “While no injuries have been reported, this is still a very serious matter.”

Mayor raises concerns about ferry safety and service

Perry said he contacted Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas Arnone and the county administrator following the incident.

The mayor said the collision raised broader concerns about NY Waterway’s performance since the company resumed operating the Belford commuter service in September.

“I spoke with Monmouth County Commissioner Director Tom Arnone and the County Administrator to review the details surrounding this incident and to stress the concerns we have heard from riders about the quality, consistency, and overall condition of ferry service since NY Waterway’s return as the service provider,” Perry said.

NY Waterway took over the Belford service from Seastreak in September, promising lower fares, expanded schedules and additional service options for commuters traveling between Monmouth County and New York City.

The collision occurred less than a month after the transition.

County demands unannounced inspections and investigation

Arnone is calling for unannounced inspections of NY Waterway operations to determine whether the company is meeting safety requirements and operational standards.

County officials also want a full examination of the collision, including whether the ferry crew followed appropriate procedures and whether the U.S. Coast Guard was properly notified and involved.

Arnone has questioned the decision to continue the voyage after windows shattered inside the passenger cabin.

Speaking to News 12, Arnone said the incident should have prompted an immediate assessment of the vessel’s condition and passenger safety.

Monmouth County owns the Belford ferry terminal and leases the facility to NY Waterway. County officials have also indicated they are considering potential legal action over the handling of the incident.

“Monmouth County contracted NY Waterway to provide residents with a safe, reliable, and cost-effective mode of transportation,” Arnone said in a statement reported by ABC7 New York.

“Under that agreement, NY Waterway is responsible for its vessels, captains, and, most importantly, ensuring that its operations and vessels comply with all U.S. Coast Guard requirements and regulations.”

Passengers describe frightening collision

Passengers aboard the Molly Pitcher reported that the ferry had barely departed the terminal when the collision occurred.

Erika Rech, a passenger who recorded the aftermath, told ABC7 that commuters heard several loud popping sounds before glass shattered and fell into the passenger area.

Passengers were subsequently directed to the upper deck, but the ferry continued its approximately hourlong trip to Manhattan.

NY Waterway acknowledged the damage, saying part of the pier’s protective structure contacted the ferry during departure.

The company said the vessel completed its trip safely and was subsequently removed from service for repairs.

“The safety and wellbeing of our passengers is always our first priority,” NY Waterway said in a statement. “We apologize to our Belford customers who were on board during this incident for any inconvenience or discomfort it may have caused.”

Middletown officials promise continued oversight

The collision has brought renewed scrutiny to ferry service used by residents throughout the northern Jersey Shore who depend on the Belford terminal for their daily commute.

Perry said township officials would continue working with the county and appropriate agencies to address passenger concerns and ensure the operator meets its obligations.

“Our residents depend on this ferry service every day, and they deserve transportation that is safe, reliable, and held to the highest standards,” Perry said. “We will continue working with Monmouth County and the appropriate agencies to ensure those expectations are met.”

The requested review is expected to examine the circumstances of the collision, the crew’s response and whether required safety and reporting protocols were followed. No findings of wrongdoing have been announced.