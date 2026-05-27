Million dollar fire tears through Boonsboro homes before sunrise

May 27, 2026

Blaze spreads to neighboring houses and displaces families and pets

BOONSBORO, Md. — A raging early morning fire ripped through a $1 million home in Boonsboro before spreading to neighboring properties and igniting a gas line, forcing multiple families and their pets from their homes before dawn.

Firefighters responded around 4:24 a.m. Tuesday to the 200 block of Tiger Lane in Washington County after flames broke out inside a two-story single-family home, according to fire officials.

Investigators said the fire began in the garage area of the home at 209 Tiger Lane.

As crews battled the blaze, the fire spread to homes on both sides of the property and ignited a gas supply line, creating additional hazards for firefighters working at the scene.

Officials said eight people and four animals were displaced by the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The estimated damage is listed at $1 million to the structure and an additional $300,000 in contents loss.

The home was equipped with smoke alarms, according to investigators. A fire alarm system was also present, though the property did not have sprinklers.

The Boonsboro Fire Department led the response, with 69 firefighters operating across two alarms. Officials said crews brought the fire under control in about one hour.

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced families.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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