Monmouth County Corrections Officer Took Son to Park for Teen Fight

A Monmouth County corrections officer faces child endangerment and assault charges after prosecutors say he encouraged his teenage son to fight another juvenile. A Monmouth County corrections officer faces child endangerment and assault charges after prosecutors say he encouraged his teenage son to fight another juvenile.

Prosecutors say a 19-year veteran corrections officer drove his 14-year-old son to a local park, encouraged a fight with another teenager and gave him detailed instructions during the confrontation.

FREEHOLD, N.J. — A longtime Monmouth County corrections officer has been charged after prosecutors say he took his 14-year-old son to a local park so the boy could fight another teenager, then actively coached him through the altercation.

Anthony R. Sanchez, 44, a 19-year veteran corrections officer at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution, is facing multiple criminal charges in connection with the July incident, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced Thursday.

Sanchez is charged with second- and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree employing a juvenile to commit a criminal offense and third-degree aggravated assault.

Prosecutors Say Officer Encouraged Fight

An investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Professional Responsibility Unit and the Hazlet Police Department found that Sanchez took his son to a local park “for the purpose of engaging in a physical altercation with another teenager,” according to prosecutors.

Investigators further allege Sanchez did more than simply bring the boy to the park.

The prosecutor’s office said Sanchez “actively gave his son detailed fighting instructions during the course of the altercation.”

Neither teenager suffered serious bodily injury.

The case was investigated jointly by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and Hazlet police.

Sanchez Arrested, Released Under Strict Conditions

Sanchez was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 23, and taken into custody before being released under a series of court-ordered conditions.

Those conditions include no contact with the juvenile victim and no unsupervised contact with any child under age 18.

He also must report monthly, cannot possess weapons, cannot be present in public parks and is prohibited from coaching youth sports or activities.

Case Assigned to Professional Responsibility Unit

The charges are being prosecuted by Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Kristen Anastos of the Professional Responsibility Unit.

Information about Sanchez’s attorney was not immediately available.

The case adds another serious criminal matter involving a public employee in Monmouth County, where prosecutors routinely assign allegations involving government personnel to the Professional Responsibility Unit.

New Jersey court information and case procedures are available through the New Jersey Judiciary.

Sanchez is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.