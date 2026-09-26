Norwich lottery player strikes it lucky with cashword ticket bought in plainfield

A City Spirits scratch-off delivered a five-figure Connecticut Lottery prize Thursday.

NORWICH, CT – A Norwich lottery player landed a $10,000 payday after cashing in a winning $500,000 CA$HWORD 2nd Edition scratch-off tied to a Plainfield liquor store.

The Connecticut Lottery listed the $10,000 prize on Sept. 24, with the winning ticket connected to City Spirits in Plainfield.

The winner was listed as being from Norwich. No additional information about the player or plans for the prize was included in the available winning-ticket record.

Cashword Ticket Delivers Five-Figure Score

The prize came from the Connecticut Lottery’s $500,000 CA$HWORD 2nd Edition game.

The scratch-off includes multiple word puzzles and bonus play areas, with prizes ranging up to $500,000 under the official Connecticut Lottery game rules.

The $10,000 win gives another Connecticut player a sizable scratch-off score as substantial prizes continue surfacing around the state.

Shore News Network has also reported on other Connecticut Lottery winners, including previous large prizes tied to Norwich-area players and retailers.

Plainfield Retailer Connected to Winning Ticket

City Spirits is listed by the Connecticut Lottery as the retailer associated with the winning ticket.

The publicly available winner record identifies Norwich as the winner’s hometown and Plainfield as the location of the retailer.

No further details about when the ticket was purchased were immediately listed.