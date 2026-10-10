Pedestrian Killed After Being Struck by Vehicle Near University of Delaware in Newark

Newark police are investigating a fatal crash at Library Avenue and East Delaware Avenue after a pedestrian was struck Friday evening and later died at a hospital.

NEWARK, DE — A pedestrian died Friday evening, October 9, after being struck by a vehicle at an intersection in Newark, Delaware, prompting a three-hour road closure while police investigated the fatal collision.

Officers from the Newark Police Department responded to Library Avenue and East Delaware Avenue at approximately 7:20 p.m. following a report that a vehicle had struck a pedestrian.

When officers arrived, they located the injured pedestrian and the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash.

Police immediately began providing medical assistance until firefighters and paramedics arrived.

The pedestrian was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, where they were subsequently pronounced dead.

Emergency crews rush to assist pedestrian

According to Newark police, officers initiated emergency medical care at the intersection while awaiting additional responders.

Personnel from Aetna Hose, Hook & Ladder Fire Company and New Castle County Paramedics arrived and assumed treatment of the pedestrian.

Despite the emergency response and subsequent hospital care, the victim did not survive.

Authorities have not disclosed the pedestrian’s age, gender or identity.

The name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Busy Newark intersection closed for three hours

The department’s Traffic Response Unit responded to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Investigators closed the intersection of Library Avenue and East Delaware Avenue for approximately three hours while they documented the crash scene and collected evidence.

The intersection is located near the University of Delaware campus and carries traffic through a busy section of Newark.

Police have not disclosed the direction the vehicle was traveling, whether the pedestrian was in a marked crosswalk or whether speed or impairment contributed to the collision.

No charges or citations were announced in the initial release.

Police seek witnesses to fatal collision

The investigation remains active as detectives work to determine what caused the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information that could assist investigators is asked to contact Corporal Rob Vernon at 302-366-7100, extension 3452, or by email at rvernon@newark.de.us.

Additional information can be submitted through the department’s public tip reporting system, where details about potential rewards are also available.

The pedestrian’s identity will be released after relatives have been notified, according to police.

Newark police investigated a fatal pedestrian collision at Library Avenue and East Delaware Avenue on October 9, 2026, after the victim died following transport to a hospital.