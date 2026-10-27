A 36-year-old man was wounded outside a Saint Nicholas Avenue address in September, and police are now asking for help identifying his attacker.

MANHATTAN, NY – The NYPD is seeking a suspect accused of slashing a 36-year-old man in the leg with a knife outside a Washington Heights building last month. The victim was hospitalized following the September 20 attack, and investigators are now appealing to the public for information about the unidentified individual.

The assault occurred around 12:30 a.m. outside 1091 Saint Nicholas Avenue in Upper Manhattan. According to police, an individual approached the victim, slashed his right leg once with a knife and fled the scene on foot.

Photo: police seek individual who slashed 36-year-old in washington heights

Emergency medical personnel transported the injured man to NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, where he was reported in stable condition. NYPD Crime Stoppers renewed its request for information Tuesday, October 27, more than five weeks after the attack.

Man Slashed Outside Saint Nicholas Avenue Building

According to the NYPD Crime Stoppers announcement, the stabbing occurred shortly after midnight Sunday, September 20.

The 36-year-old victim was standing outside 1091 Saint Nicholas Avenue when an unidentified individual attacked him with a knife.

Police said the assailant slashed the man’s right leg once before escaping on foot.

The department did not specify which direction the individual fled or whether a vehicle was involved.

Emergency medical services responded to the scene and transported the victim to NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

The victim was reported in stable condition following the assault.

Investigators have not released the man’s name or provided information about whether he required surgery or additional treatment.

NYPD Seeks Suspect More Than a Month After Attack

The September 20 assault remains under investigation as detectives work to identify the individual responsible.

Police have not released a suspect’s name or age in the public appeal.

The department also has not disclosed what led to the confrontation or whether the victim knew the attacker.

No motive was provided in the announcement, and investigators did not indicate whether the assault was connected to a robbery or another dispute.

The attack occurred in the Washington Heights section of Manhattan, along a busy residential and commercial corridor.

Although the victim survived, the incident involved a knife attack on a public street during the overnight hours.

The department has not announced an arrest in connection with the case.

How to Contact NYPD Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information about the September 20 knife attack is urged to contact NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Tips can also be submitted through direct messages to the department’s @NYPDTips Facebook account.

Investigators are asking members of the public who recognize the individual or have information about the incident to come forward.

Police have not announced whether the weapon was recovered or whether surveillance recordings captured the assault.

The case remains open as detectives seek to identify the person who injured the 36-year-old man.

The renewed appeal brings attention to a September knife attack in Washington Heights that sent a man to the hospital and remains unresolved.