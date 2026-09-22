Resident’s tip leads cops to driver accused in fatal Poolesville hit-and-run

Detectives say vehicle debris and a resident’s tip led them to a damaged Chevrolet Silverado after 27-year-old Dakota Joseph Grimsby was fatally struck

POOLESVILLE, MD – A tip from a Poolesville resident helped detectives track down a Frederick man accused of driving away after fatally striking a 27-year-old pedestrian early Sunday, with investigators later finding a damaged Chevrolet Silverado at a Frederick business.

Travis Edward Lowe, 26, of Frederick was arrested Monday in connection with the collision that killed Dakota Joseph Grimsby of Poolesville, according to the Montgomery County Department of Police.

Lowe is charged with failure to return and remain at a collision involving death and related traffic offenses.

The collision occurred at approximately 1:51 a.m. Sunday near Fisher Avenue and Milford Mill Road.

A preliminary investigation determined that Grimsby was struck by a vehicle near 19630 Fisher Avenue. Police said the vehicle left the scene and continued west on Fisher Avenue toward Elgin Road.

Grimsby suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital, where he later died.

Collision Reconstruction Unit detectives recovered vehicle debris at the scene that indicated the vehicle involved could have been a 2020 through 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 or 3500 pickup truck.

Investigators then distributed flyers throughout Poolesville seeking information.

Police said a tip from a resident helped identify Lowe as a suspect.

Detectives later located a white Chevrolet Silverado with front-end damage at a business in Frederick and identified Lowe as the driver connected to the collision, according to police.

Lowe was arrested in Frederick County and transported to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where he was awaiting a bond hearing Monday.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate the fatal crash. Police said completing the investigation could take several weeks to months.

The charges against Lowe are accusations, and he is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

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