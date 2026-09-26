Police say the suspect used pepper spray, wrestled for a firearm and fled on a scooter after gunfire erupted.

WASHINGTON, DC – DC police are searching for a suspect accused of stealing items from a Northeast store, assaulting two employees and then firing a shot that struck an uninvolved bystander after seizing a special police officer’s gun.

The shooting happened around 5:35 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of New York Avenue Northeast, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Investigators said the suspect tried to leave the store with stolen merchandise when two employees confronted him.

Photo: shoplifting suspect grabs guard’s gun, shoots bystander in wild dc storefront chaos

Police said one of those employees was an armed special police officer. During the confrontation, the suspect allegedly assaulted both workers, used pepper spray and gained control of the officer’s firearm before firing one round.

Bystander Hit as Suspect Flees on Scooter

That gunshot struck an uninvolved bystander, police said. The special police officer and the bystander were both taken to local hospitals for treatment.

A second employee was not injured in the confrontation.

After the shot was fired, the special police officer regained control of the weapon, according to police. The suspect then fled the scene on a scooter before officers could take him into custody.

MPD has released a surveillance image of the suspect and is asking the public for help identifying him.

The incident adds to a string of violent cases under investigation across Washington, DC, where police have increasingly used public surveillance images to track suspects after brazen daytime crimes.

Police Offer Reward as Manhunt Continues

Investigators have not released the suspect’s name, and no arrest had been announced as of Friday.

Police are urging anyone who recognizes the suspect not to approach him.

The department said anyone with information should call (202) 727-9099 or text 50411. MPD is also offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment, according to the department’s reward program details.

The extent of the bystander’s injuries has not yet been publicly released.