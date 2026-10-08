Silver spring man scores $50k ravens scratch-off win and keeps it secret from wife

The lifelong Ravens fan planned to break the news by texting his wife a photo of himself holding the winning check.

SILVER SPRING, MD – A Silver Spring man scored a $50,000 win on a Ravens X10 Scratch-Off and decided to turn the prize into a surprise for his wife.

The grocery store worker claimed the prize Oct. 2 at Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore after buying the winning ticket at Save-a-Lot, 5933 Martin Luther King Jr. Highway in Seat Pleasant.

He had not yet told his wife about the win. Instead, he posed with a $50,000 Maryland Lottery check and planned to text her the photo as the big reveal.

Scratch-Off Win Kept Growing

The Ravens fan initially uncovered a $10,000 prize while scratching the ticket.

Then he found another $10,000 win. And another.

By the time he finished, the ticket had delivered $50,000 in total winnings.

“Sometimes you win and sometimes you lose. I was a winner that day,” he told Maryland Lottery officials.

Ravens Fan Scores Big in Commanders Country

The winner lives in Montgomery County but grew up in the Baltimore area and remains a devoted Ravens fan.

He joked that being surrounded by Washington football fans can make life interesting.

“There are a lot Washington fans near me,” he said.

The winner had not yet decided what to do with the money when he claimed the prize.

Ravens X10 Still Has Major Prizes Left

The $10 Ravens X10 Scratch-Off launched in July with four $200,000 top prizes.

Three of those top prizes remained unclaimed at the time of the Lottery’s announcement.

The Silver Spring winner became the second player to claim a $50,000 second-tier prize, with two more still available.

Other remaining prizes include $10,000 awards and thousands of smaller prizes.