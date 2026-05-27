Teen rushed to hospital after late-night shooting in Northeast Baltimore

Police found evidence of gunfire on Seidel Avenue before learning a 16-year-old victim had already been taken for treatment
BALTIMORE, Md. — A 16-year-old boy was wounded in a late-night shooting in Northeast Baltimore after gunfire erupted on Seidel Avenue, according to police.
Northeast District officers responded around 10:45 p.m. May 22 to the 4300 block of Seidel Avenue for reports of a shooting.
When officers arrived, police said they located evidence of a crime scene and learned from witnesses that the victim had already been taken to a hospital.
A short time later, officers responded to an area hospital, where they found a 16-year-old male being treated for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Investigators said the teen’s injuries were not considered life-threatening.
Northeast District shooting detectives responded and assumed control of the investigation.
Police have not released details about a possible suspect or what may have led to the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Northeast District shooting detectives at 410-396-2444. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
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Key Points
- 16-year-old wounded in Northeast Baltimore shooting
- Gunfire reported on Seidel Avenue late Thursday night
- Detectives investigating after teen arrived at hospital