May 27, 2026

TOMS RIVER, N.J. — A proposed indoor shooting range at the nearly $20 million Ocean County Sports Complex has sparked growing political debate in Toms River, with Councilman Tom Nivison voicing opposition to firearms being included at the new recreation and entertainment destination on Hooper Avenue.

“I don’t like guns,” said Toms River Council Vice President Tom Nivison, owner of Silverton Farms, and a banjo player in a transgender led bluegrass band. “We need to revisit the zoning and see if we can get that gun range moved off those premises.”

The project, currently under construction at 1675 Hooper Ave. near Fischer Boulevard, is planned to include an indoor shooting range, golf attractions, sports courts, batting cages, dining areas and entertainment spaces. The gun range has become one of the most contentious elements of the development as anti-gun former mayor Mark Mutter clashed over safety concerns and Second Amendment rights.

Mayor Daniel Rodrick has defended the project and pushed back against criticism, suggesting the complex could create unsafe conditions involving firearms and alcohol.

“That would never happen in New Jersey,” he said, noting the state has some of the nation’s most strict gun laws and even stricter laws for private gun ranges.

Shooting Range Planned as Separate Facility

Photo: toms river councilman who doesn't like guns wants indoor gun range "off the property"

Project materials describe the indoor shooting range as a standalone, self-contained building physically separated from the restaurant and entertainment portions of the complex. Despite a report in the Toms River Times claiming “guns and shots” no alcohol will be served or permitted within the gun range, and gun range operators are trained to spot impaired guests before they are given access to firearms or the range.

Developers have said the layout was specifically designed to address public safety concerns and comply with New Jersey firearm regulations, which are among the strictest in the country.

In addition to the shooting range, the sports complex is expected to feature:

A driving range and virtual golf attractions

Pickleball courts

Batting cages

A restaurant and second-floor lounge area

Arcade games, pool tables and shuffleboard

Supporters argue the development will create a major recreational destination in Ocean County while generating economic activity and expanding entertainment options for residents.

Gun rights activists slammed the council president online, calling him a ‘liberal gun grabber pretending to be a Republican’ and that he should ‘keep his own opinions out of the public debate, because he’s lying about this too.”

Political Tensions Spill Into Public Debate

The controversy has also deepened political divisions within Toms River government.

Critics of Nivison accuse the councilman of fueling fear over lawful gun ownership and misrepresenting how regulated shooting ranges operate in New Jersey. Supporters of the project argue that licensed ranges are heavily monitored and would not permit intoxicated individuals to handle firearms.

The dispute quickly expanded beyond the development itself, with political allies of Mayor Rodrick accusing members of the township council majority of targeting the administration and opposing redevelopment efforts backed by residents.

“If Mayor Rodrick announced a cure for cancer, these people would start standing up for cancer,” said one commenter. “This is RDS.”

RDS refers to “Rodrick Derangement Syndrome,” a play on the real-life “Trump Derangement Syndrome” affecting millions of mentally unhealthy Americans.

Key Points

• Toms River’s new Ocean County Sports Complex will include an indoor shooting range and entertainment venues.

• Councilman Tom Nivison publicly opposed including firearms facilities at the project.

• Mayor Daniel Rodrick and supporters say New Jersey gun laws make safety concerns overstated.

Project Remains Under Construction

Despite the controversy, construction continues on the Ocean County Sports Complex; the gun range will be built, and, without support from his fellow council allies, including those funded by RC Shea & Associates, the project will proceed. Despite the four council majority members’ hatred of the mayor, the project is ultimately supported by one of their primary campaign donors.

The development remains one of the largest recreation-focused projects currently underway in Toms River and is expected to reshape a once prominent section of Hooper Avenue once completed.

Photos – Photoshop created political satire