GoFundMe Launched for Jersey City Mom Criminally Charged After School Board Meeting Removal

May 27, 2026

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Supporters have launched a GoFundMe campaign for a Jersey City mother and special education advocate charged with trespassing after being removed from a Jersey City Board of Education meeting.

Emily Pecot, a single mother raising a daughter with autism, intellectual disabilities and speech disabilities, now faces a defiant trespassing charge following Thursday’s school board meeting, according to organizers of the fundraiser and advocacy supporters.

Pecot has been active in special education advocacy since 2018 and has worked with organizations including JC Together and SEPAG, according to the fundraising page created in her support.

Jersey City Parent ARRESTED at BOE Meeting for “Defiant Trespass”



Emily Pecot, a Jersey City mom & advocate for special needs kids, was arrested last night during public comment at the Board of Education meeting



Her alleged crime? Speaking up & refusing to stay silent while the… pic.twitter.com/09UUm28UPv — Wake Up NJ 🇺🇸 New Jersey (@wakeupnj) May 24, 2026

Special Education Advocate Faces Criminal Charge

Supporters say Pecot attended the Board of Education meeting as part of Parents United for Special Education Reform, a group that has criticized the board over changes to public comment rules.

Parents involved with the group have argued officials sharply reduced speaking time during meetings, limiting comments to one or two minutes.

According to supporters, Pecot remained calm during the meeting before being removed and later charged with defiant trespassing.

The fundraiser states the charge could leave Pecot with a criminal record and create long-term consequences for her and her family.

Fundraiser Aims to Cover Legal Costs

Organizers say the GoFundMe campaign will help pay for Pecot’s legal defense and expenses tied to fighting the charge and publicly sharing her story.

The campaign describes Pecot as a “devoted single mom” who works multiple jobs while caring for her daughter, who organizers say will likely never be able to live independently.

Supporters also said any funds raised beyond legal expenses would be donated to two nonprofits: Whole Spectrum Autism and Welcome Home Jersey City.

Key Points

• A GoFundMe campaign was launched for Jersey City parent advocate Emily Pecot.

• Pecot faces a defiant trespassing charge after a Board of Education meeting.

• Supporters say the case stems from ongoing disputes over public comment limits.

Public Comment Rules Spark Frustration

The incident comes amid growing tensions between some Jersey City parents and the school board over public participation during meetings.

Advocates connected to Parents United for Special Education Reform have pushed for more speaking time and greater transparency involving special education issues.

Supporters of Pecot argue the arrest reflects broader frustrations among parents who feel their concerns are being minimized during official meetings.

The fundraiser portrays Pecot as a longtime volunteer advocate focused on improving services and support systems for children with disabilities and their families throughout Jersey City.

Case Draws Attention Online

The GoFundMe campaign and details surrounding Pecot’s arrest have circulated widely on social media, drawing reactions from parents, disability advocates and local residents.

As of now, Pecot remains charged with defiant trespassing tied to the school board incident. Information about a future court appearance or possible resolution has not yet been publicly released.