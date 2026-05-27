Woman targeted in disturbing act aboard Manhattan-bound subway train

May 27, 2026

Police are searching for a suspect accused of sexually abusing a woman on an E train approaching a busy Manhattan station during the morning commute

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Police are searching for a man accused of sexually abusing a woman aboard a Manhattan-bound subway train during Monday morning’s rush-hour commute in Midtown.

The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. May 25 aboard an E train approaching the 7th Avenue subway station, according to the NYPD.

Investigators said a 42-year-old woman was onboard the train when an unidentified man approached her and performed a lewd act.

Police said the suspect fled on foot after the incident and remains unidentified.

The case is being investigated within the Midtown North Precinct and Transit District 1.

Authorities have not released a description of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS. Spanish-speaking callers can use 1-888-57-PISTA.

Tips can also be submitted online through the Crime Stoppers website or through the NYPD Tips social media account.

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