DHS Blasts Gov. Mikie Sherrill After Newark ICE Protest Clash at Delaney Hall

May 27, 2026

The Department of Homeland Security publicly attacked New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill after she criticized federal immigration agents following a chaotic confrontation outside the Delaney Hall detention facility in Newark.

In a sharply worded statement posted to social media, DHS accused Sherrill of “shamelessly peddling smears” against Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers as protests intensified outside the privately operated immigration detention center over the weekend.

“If @GovSherrillNJ truly cared to ‘keep people safe,’ she would stop SHAMELESSLY peddling smears about the men and women of @ICEgov and work with us to get criminals off New Jersey streets,” DHS posted on X.

The agency added that ICE officers “will NOT be deterred by these rioters” while carrying out immigration enforcement operations in New Jersey.

Protests Escalate Outside Delaney Hall

Demonstrators gathered outside Delaney Hall beginning Friday in support of detainees who reportedly launched a labor and hunger strike over alleged medical neglect and inhumane conditions inside the facility.

Tensions escalated when family members and activists attempted to block exits to prevent detainee transfers, according to reports from the scene.

Federal agents later moved to clear crowds outside the facility, with protesters and elected officials alleging pepper spray and rubber bullets were used during the confrontation.

Gov. Sherrill visited Delaney Hall on Memorial Day alongside U.S. Sen. Andy Kim as part of what she described as an oversight visit and an effort to meet with detainees’ families.

According to Sherrill, the Department of Homeland Security denied her request to enter the facility.

Sherrill Accuses ICE of Escalating Situation

Sherrill sharply criticized ICE agents after Sen. Kim said he was pepper-sprayed while attempting to help calm tensions outside the detention center.

“Using pepper spray on a United States senator. I mean, at that point, I think they were completely out of control,” Sherrill said Tuesday.

“Obviously, and not working to keep the situation peaceful and thoughtful. I think they were working to incite people.”

She continued: “When you pepper spray a United States senator, you are not working to keep people safe. That’s exactly what we’re doing in New Jersey, and we can both keep people safe here and make sure they can express their thoughts and values.”

Key Points

• DHS publicly attacked Gov. Mikie Sherrill after protests outside Newark’s Delaney Hall detention center.

• Protesters accused ICE agents of using pepper spray and rubber bullets during clashes.

• Sherrill defended demonstrators and criticized ICE after Sen. Andy Kim said he was pepper-sprayed.

Immigration Facility Faces Growing Scrutiny

The confrontation has intensified political and public scrutiny surrounding Delaney Hall, an immigration detention facility that has faced criticism from activists and immigrant rights organizations.

Advocates claim detainees inside the facility launched a hunger and labor strike to protest conditions and medical care. Federal officials have not publicly confirmed details surrounding the allegations.

The incident also highlights growing clashes between Democratic state leaders and federal immigration enforcement officials over detention practices and protest responses.

DHS has continued defending ICE operations in New Jersey, emphasizing that agents are targeting individuals the agency describes as dangerous criminal undocumented immigrants.