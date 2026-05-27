Lucky $50K Connecticut Lottery ticket sold at Stamford variety store

May 27, 2026

A Stamford convenience store just became the latest lottery hot spot after a winning scratch-off ticket landed a $50K prize

STAMFORD, Conn. — A Connecticut Lottery player is holding a winning ticket worth $50K after a scratch-off game delivered a major payday in Stamford.

Lottery officials said the winning ticket was sold May 22 at Belltown Variety in Stamford.

The ticket was part of the Connecticut Lottery’s Best Chance To Be A Millionaire game.

The winning prize is worth $50,000.

Officials have not released information about the winner, and the prize remains unclaimed.

Best Chance To Be A Millionaire is one of several scratch-off games offered through the Connecticut Lottery featuring large cash prizes and top jackpot opportunities.

Winners must validate their tickets before prizes are officially awarded.

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