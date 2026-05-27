Lucky $100K Cash5 ticket sold at New Haven tobacco shop

May 27, 2026

A Connecticut lottery player is holding a six-figure winning ticket after a Cash5 drawing delivered a major payday in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A Connecticut Lottery player struck it big after a winning Cash5 ticket worth $100K was sold at a New Haven tobacco store for the May 22 drawing.

Lottery officials said the winning ticket was sold at Tobacco Land in New Haven.

The Cash5 ticket is worth $100,000.

Officials have not released information about the winner, and the prize remains unclaimed.

Cash5 is one of several draw games offered through the Connecticut Lottery, giving players the chance to win daily cash prizes by matching drawn numbers.

Lottery winners in Connecticut must validate their tickets before prizes are officially awarded.

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