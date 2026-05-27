Virginia mechanic stunned after online Powerball ticket turns into $100K win

May 27, 2026

A Manassas man says an email from the Virginia Lottery changed his day after a random online ticket hit big

MANASSAS, Va. — A Manassas heavy equipment mechanic got the surprise of his life after checking an email from the Virginia Lottery and discovering an online Powerball ticket had turned into a $100K payday.

Ron Fortune purchased the Powerball ticket online for the April 11 drawing using Easy Pick numbers selected at random.

After the drawing, Fortune received an email from the Virginia Lottery informing him he had won.

Lottery officials said Fortune matched four of the first five numbers along with the Powerball number, which normally carries a $50,000 prize.

Because he added the Power Play option for an extra dollar, his winnings doubled to $100,000.

The winning numbers drawn April 11 were 6, 47, 49, 53 and 60, with Powerball number 6.

Fortune told lottery officials he was shocked by the win and plans to use the money to help pay bills.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, while the overall odds of winning any prize are 1 in 25.

Virginia Lottery proceeds support K-12 education across the state. Lottery officials said Manassas City received more than $8.1 million in lottery funding for education during the last fiscal year.

The Virginia Lottery reported generating more than $901 million for K-12 education statewide during Fiscal Year 2025.

Help for gambling addiction is available through the Virginia Problem Gambling Helpline at 888-532-3500 by call, text or online chat.

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