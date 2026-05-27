Man walks into Baltimore hospital after overnight shooting on West North Avenue

May 27, 2026

Police found shell casings on a Northwest Baltimore block before a wounded man arrived at a hospital seeking treatment

BALTIMORE, Md. — A 36-year-old man showed up at a Baltimore hospital with gunshot wounds early Saturday after police responded to reports of gunfire on West North Avenue and discovered evidence of a shooting scene with no victim in sight.

Officers were called around 12:40 a.m. May 24 to the 3100 block of West North Avenue for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, police said they located evidence of gunfire in the area but did not initially find any victims or suspects.

While officers canvassed the neighborhood, a man walked into an area hospital seeking treatment for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police later confirmed the 36-year-old victim had been shot on West North Avenue.

Northwest District shooting detectives responded and are continuing to investigate the incident.

Investigators have not released information about a possible suspect or motive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northwest District shooting detectives at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LockUp.

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