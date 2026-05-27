Fredericksburg man scores $100K lottery win during scratch-off night with wife

May 27, 2026

A regular stop at a local Fas Mart turned into a six-figure surprise and an early birthday celebration for one Virginia player

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — A Fredericksburg man’s routine Virginia Lottery run turned into a $100K payday after he brought home a scratch-off ticket that delivered one of the game’s biggest remaining prizes.

Todd Lumpkin purchased several Virginia Lottery tickets at the Fas Mart located at 3530 Plank Road in Fredericksburg.

After returning home, Lumpkin scratched the tickets alongside his wife and discovered he had won $100,000 playing the Power Payout Multiplier scratcher.

His wife also walked away with a smaller win of $55 on another ticket.

Lottery officials said Lumpkin later described the surprise as an early birthday present.

Power Payout Multiplier is one of several scratch-off games offered through the Virginia Lottery. The game features prizes ranging from $10 up to $1M.

Lottery officials said Lumpkin claimed the game’s second-tier $100K prize. One additional $100K prize and one $1M top prize remain unclaimed.

The odds of winning the game’s top prize are 1 in 816,000, while the overall odds of winning any prize are 1 in 4.14.

Lumpkin told lottery officials he plans to use the winnings for home improvements.

Virginia Lottery proceeds support K-12 education statewide. Officials said Fredericksburg City received more than $2.5 million in lottery funding for education during the last fiscal year.

The Virginia Lottery reported generating more than $901 million for K-12 education during Fiscal Year 2025.

Help for gambling addiction is available through the Virginia Problem Gambling Helpline at 888-532-3500 by call, text or online chat.

──────────────────

Key Points