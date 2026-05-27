Young motorcyclist killed in violent Dover highway crash

May 27, 2026

A late-night collision involving a motorcycle and Jeep shut down part of North DuPont Highway for hours after a 22-year-old rider suffered fatal injuries

DOVER, Del. — A 22-year-old Smyrna man was killed Monday night after his motorcycle slammed into a Jeep Wrangler at a busy Dover intersection, according to police.

The fatal crash happened around 8:02 p.m. at North DuPont Highway and Lepore Drive.

Dover police said officers responding to the scene found the motorcycle rider suffering from severe injuries and immediately began rendering aid.

The victim, identified as Emmanuel Farmer of Smyrna, was transported to Bayhealth Kent Campus, where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators said the preliminary investigation determined a Jeep Wrangler was stopped in the northbound left-turn lane of North DuPont Highway with a flashing red arrow while attempting to turn onto Lepore Drive.

Police said the Jeep proceeded across the roadway into the path of a southbound Yamaha R1 motorcycle operated by Farmer, causing the motorcycle to strike the passenger side of the Jeep.

Authorities said impairment has not been ruled out, though investigators believe the motorcycle may have been traveling at a high rate of speed before the collision.

No charges have been announced.

The southbound lanes of North DuPont Highway remained closed for several hours during the investigation before reopening around 11:30 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dover police at 302-736-7111 or submit tips through the department’s website.

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