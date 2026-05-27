Woman arrested after trespassing complaint on Cumberland property

May 27, 2026

Police say officers found a Cumberland woman on posted private property after responding to a complaint on Pulaski Street

CUMBERLAND, Md. — A Cumberland woman was arrested Monday after police responded to a trespassing complaint and found her on property marked with no trespassing signs, according to authorities.

The incident happened May 25 on Pulaski Street.

Cumberland Police Department officers said they responded to a complaint involving a person on private property.

When officers arrived, police said they located 48-year-old Lisa Flor Breiterman on the property, which was posted with a Private Property No Trespassing sign.

Breiterman was arrested and issued a citation for trespassing on posted property.

She was later released pending trial in District Court.

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