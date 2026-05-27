Gunfire erupts on Cranston Avenue leaving 2 men wounded in Southwest Baltimore

May 27, 2026

Police say one victim was found shot at the scene while another arrived at a hospital moments later with a gunshot wound

BALTIMORE, Md. — Two men were wounded in a Southwest Baltimore shooting Sunday afternoon after gunfire broke out on Cranston Avenue, sending one victim to the hospital from the scene while another arrived separately seeking treatment.

Officers responded around 3:52 p.m. May 25 to the 4100 block of Cranston Avenue for reports of a shooting.

When police arrived, officers found a 65-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the lower body.

The victim was transported to an area hospital and listed in stable condition.

Shortly afterward, officers responded to a hospital for a second shooting victim who had walked in seeking treatment.

Police said the second victim, a 35-year-old man, suffered an apparent gunshot wound to the foot and was also listed in stable condition.

Investigators later determined the second victim had been shot in the same 4100 block of Cranston Avenue.

Southwest District shooting detectives responded and took over the investigation.

Police have not released information about possible suspects or what may have led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Southwest District shooting detectives at 410-396-2488. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

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