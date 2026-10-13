University of Maryland Suspends Club Tennis Team After KKK Imagery Found in Tournament Materials

University of Maryland's College Park campus, where the club tennis program was suspended following the distribution of racist tournament materials to visiting colleges.

Howard University club tennis president Toni Rachal discovered images depicting Ku Klux Klan hoods in tournament documents ahead of a collegiate invitational in College Park, prompting an investigation and indefinite suspension.

COLLEGE PARK, MD — The University of Maryland has indefinitely suspended its club tennis program after a Howard University student discovered Ku Klux Klan imagery in materials distributed to teams participating in a collegiate tournament.

Toni Rachal, president of Howard University’s club tennis team, discovered the offensive imagery while reviewing a shared Google document containing tournament schedules, logistical information and a map of Maryland’s College Park campus.

The document was intended to help visiting athletes navigate a two-day fall invitational hosted by the University of Maryland.

Howard University, a historically Black university in Washington, D.C., was among the schools scheduled to participate.

Rachal reported the discovery before the tournament, raising concerns about the environment Howard players would encounter at the event.

KKK imagery discovered in tournament planning document

The offensive material reportedly depicted hoods associated with the Ku Klux Klan, the white supremacist organization responsible for generations of racial intimidation and violence in the United States.

The images appeared in materials that participating teams were expected to consult before arriving at the Maryland campus.

Rachal’s complaint brought the issue to the attention of university officials before the tournament began.

The circumstances surrounding how the imagery was added to the document remain under investigation.

Maryland suspends club and forfeits tournament matches

University officials confirmed that Maryland’s Recreation and Wellness department suspended the entire club tennis team, although only a small number of students were believed to have been directly involved.

The university also required Maryland’s club team to forfeit its matches. The tournament proceeded for other participating schools.

Maryland club leaders met with visiting team captains to acknowledge the incident and apologize. The university also referred the matter to campus police and its Office of Student Conduct.

In a statement reported by CBS Baltimore, the university said it was horrified by the material and apologized for the harm caused.

Howard University calls for accountability

Howard University’s tennis club has requested a formal investigation, a public apology, sensitivity training and a donation of tournament proceeds to the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Howard Interim President Wayne A. I. Frederick also condemned the incident in an October 12 statement.

“There is no place for racism, intimidation, or imagery rooted in hatred and racial violence in collegiate athletics,” Frederick said.

He also acknowledged Maryland President Darryll Pines’ response, including the suspension and referral of two club leaders directly involved to student conduct officials.

Howard’s athletes continued competing despite the controversy and reached the semifinals of the tournament’s silver draw.

The investigation remains open, and Maryland has not publicly identified the students responsible for creating or distributing the imagery.