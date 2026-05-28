Virginia man wakes up thinking he won a few bucks then sees $215K jackpot

Lynchburg player says late night urge led to massive Cash 5 win
LYNCHBURG, Va. — A Virginia man who bought a lottery ticket online after feeling an urge to play woke up expecting a small prize — only to discover he had just won a $215K jackpot.
Kevin Jones purchased a Cash 5 with EZ Match ticket online for the May 5 drawing using Easy Pick numbers randomly generated by the Virginia Lottery.
The next morning, Jones received an email from the Virginia Lottery notifying him he had won a prize.
Thinking it might only be a small payout, he checked the results and realized he had matched all five winning numbers to claim the jackpot worth $215,000.
Lottery officials said the winning numbers for the May 5 drawing were 30, 31, 37, 39, and 42.
Jones later described the moment as unbelievable while claiming his prize.
Cash 5 with EZ Match features a rolling jackpot beginning at a minimum of $200K. The odds of matching all five numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 1,221,759.
Virginia Lottery players can purchase Cash 5 with EZ Match, Powerball, Mega Millions, Millionaire for Life, Pick 3, Pick 4, and Pick 5 tickets online while physically located within the state.
Virginia Lottery profits support K-12 education statewide. Lynchburg City received more than $9.4 million in lottery funding for schools during the last fiscal year.
The Virginia Lottery reported raising more than $901 million for K-12 education during Fiscal Year 2025.
Help for gambling addiction is available through the Virginia Problem Gambling Helpline at 888-532-3500.
Key Points
- A Lynchburg man won a $215,000 Cash 5 jackpot online
- Kevin Jones thought he had only won a small prize at first
- The winning ticket matched all five numbers from the May 5 drawing