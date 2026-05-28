Virginia man wakes up thinking he won a few bucks then sees $215K jackpot

May 28, 2026

Lynchburg player says late night urge led to massive Cash 5 win

LYNCHBURG, Va. — A Virginia man who bought a lottery ticket online after feeling an urge to play woke up expecting a small prize — only to discover he had just won a $215K jackpot.

Kevin Jones purchased a Cash 5 with EZ Match ticket online for the May 5 drawing using Easy Pick numbers randomly generated by the Virginia Lottery.

The next morning, Jones received an email from the Virginia Lottery notifying him he had won a prize.

Thinking it might only be a small payout, he checked the results and realized he had matched all five winning numbers to claim the jackpot worth $215,000.

Lottery officials said the winning numbers for the May 5 drawing were 30, 31, 37, 39, and 42.

Jones later described the moment as unbelievable while claiming his prize.

Cash 5 with EZ Match features a rolling jackpot beginning at a minimum of $200K. The odds of matching all five numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 1,221,759.

Virginia Lottery players can purchase Cash 5 with EZ Match, Powerball, Mega Millions, Millionaire for Life, Pick 3, Pick 4, and Pick 5 tickets online while physically located within the state.

Virginia Lottery profits support K-12 education statewide. Lynchburg City received more than $9.4 million in lottery funding for schools during the last fiscal year.

The Virginia Lottery reported raising more than $901 million for K-12 education during Fiscal Year 2025.

Help for gambling addiction is available through the Virginia Problem Gambling Helpline at 888-532-3500.

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