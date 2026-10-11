Whiting Man Charged With Animal Cruelty After Dog Found Dead in Manchester Township Driveway

Police say a 67-year-old man left a dog unattended inside a vehicle for an extended period during warm weather before the animal was discovered dead at a residence on Norwalk Avenue.

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ — A 67-year-old Whiting man has been charged with third-degree animal cruelty after investigators determined that a dog found dead in a driveway had been left unattended inside a vehicle for an extended period during warm weather.

William Bevan Jr. was charged October 1 following an investigation by the Manchester Township Police Department into the dog’s death in September.

Police initially responded to a residence on Norwalk Avenue at approximately 9 p.m. September 3 after receiving a report of a deceased dog lying in the driveway.

Officers located the animal and began investigating the circumstances surrounding its death.

Investigation finds dog was left inside vehicle

The case was assigned to Detective Adam Guker of the department’s Investigations Bureau, who also serves as a Humane Law Enforcement Officer.

Guker conducted multiple interviews and additional investigative follow-up to determine how the dog died.

Investigators also arranged for a necropsy, an animal autopsy, to assist in establishing the circumstances of the death.

According to police, the investigation determined that the dog had been left unattended inside a vehicle for an extended period while outdoor temperatures were warm.

Authorities did not specify how long the animal remained inside the vehicle, the exact temperature at the time or whether the vehicle’s windows were open.

Police also did not release the dog’s breed, age or ownership information.

Suspect faces third-degree animal cruelty charge

Following the investigation, Guker coordinated with the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office before charging Bevan with third-degree animal cruelty.

Bevan was issued a complaint summons rather than being taken into custody.

He is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

A third-degree criminal conviction in New Jersey generally carries a potential prison sentence of three to five years, although any sentence would depend on the circumstances and applicable law.