Wounded man walks into Baltimore hospital after Barclay Street gunfire

Police found evidence of a shooting but no victim at the scene

Baltimore, MD — A 56-year-old man walked into a Baltimore hospital with a gunshot wound Sunday evening after police found signs of gunfire on Barclay Street but no victim there.

Officers were called to the 2400 block of Barclay Street around 5:09 p.m. on Sept. 21 after reports of shots being fired.

Police find shooting scene but no victim

When officers arrived, they found evidence that a shooting had taken place, according to the Baltimore Police Department, but nobody suffering from gunshot wounds was at the scene.

As officers worked to piece together what happened, they learned that a shooting victim had walked into a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police went to the hospital and found the 56-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was conscious and breathing.

Detectives working to learn what happened

Police have not said what led to the shooting or whether anyone has been identified as a suspect.

Eastern District shooting detectives are investigating and are asking anyone who may have seen or heard something in the area to come forward.

Anyone with information can call detectives at 410-396-2433. Anonymous tips can also be provided through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

More Baltimore crime coverage can be found through Shore News Network’s Baltimore and Crime pages.

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