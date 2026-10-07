12-year-old girl killed and 4 others wounded in baltimore shooting

Five people were struck by gunfire on North Franklintown Road, with four surviving victims listed in stable condition.

BALTIMORE, MD – A 12-year-old girl was killed and four other people were wounded in a shooting Saturday evening in Northwest Baltimore, according to police.

Gunfire erupted around 6:15 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Franklintown Road after officers received multiple calls reporting shots being fired. Police initially found a 25-year-old woman and the 12-year-old girl suffering from gunshot wounds.

Two men, ages 28 and 23, later walked into area hospitals with gunshot wounds. A fifth victim, a 35-year-old woman, arrived at a hospital with a graze wound to her back later that night.

12-Year-Old Girl Dies After Shooting

The 12-year-old was rushed to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead despite medical efforts.

Police said the four surviving victims were listed in stable condition.

Authorities did not identify the girl in the initial announcement, and no information was released about what led to the shooting.

No arrests or suspect descriptions were announced.

Homicide Detectives Seek Information

Baltimore homicide detectives took control of the investigation following the girl’s death.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous information can also be provided through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.