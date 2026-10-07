Lucky sheetz ticket delivers $175k pennsylvania lottery win

A Watts of Cash ticket sold on Center Avenue hit the game’s progressive top prize.

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, PA – A Pennsylvania Lottery player scored a $175,443 Fast Play prize after buying a winning Watts of Cash ticket at a Sheetz in Butler County.

The ticket was sold Friday at Sheetz, 1100 Center Ave. in Butler Township, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

Watts of Cash is a $10 Fast Play game with progressive top prizes that start at $100,000. The Sheetz will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Sheetz Sells Progressive Top-Prize Ticket

Fast Play tickets print on demand from Lottery terminals and self-service machines and do not require players to scratch a ticket or wait for a drawing.

Players can check Fast Play tickets at participating retailers or through the Pennsylvania Lottery’s official app.

The $175,443 ticket hit the progressive top prize for Watts of Cash.

Winner Has One Year to Claim Prize

The Pennsylvania Lottery said Fast Play prizes must be claimed within one year of the ticket purchase date.

The winner must first claim and validate the ticket before the Lottery can identify the ticket holder.

Lottery officials advise anyone holding a top-prize Fast Play ticket to sign the back immediately and call 1-800-692-7481.

Prizes above $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding.