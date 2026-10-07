Massive $7. 25 million scratch-off prize won in pennsylvania

The winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket offers a choice between $500,000 a year for life or a $7.25 million cash option.

NEW BRIGHTON, PA – A Pennsylvania Lottery player landed a massive top prize after buying a $500,000 a Year for Life Scratch-Off ticket at a Speedway in Beaver County.

The winning ticket was sold at Speedway, 410 5th St. in New Brighton Borough, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The $20 game gives the winner a choice between receiving $500,000 a year for life or taking a $7.25 million cash option, before applicable withholding.

Speedway Sells Massive Lottery Winner

The New Brighton Speedway will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the top-prize ticket.

The Pennsylvania Lottery said Scratch-Off tickets are distributed randomly, meaning neither the agency nor retailers know where a winning ticket will be sold in advance.

The Lottery learns where winning tickets were sold only after prizes are claimed.

Winner Can Choose $7.25 Million Cash Option

The $500,000 a Year for Life game offers an annuity paying $500,000 annually for life or a one-time $7.25 million cash option.

Scratch-Off prizes must be claimed within one year of the game’s posted end-sale date.

Lottery officials advise winners to immediately sign the backs of their tickets and call 1-800-692-7481.

Prizes worth more than $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding.