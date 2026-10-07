Baseball Bat Road Rage Suspect Smashes Victim’s Phone on Georgia Avenue

Police say the suspect threatened a pedestrian with a bat, grabbed the victim’s phone and destroyed it before fleeing.

WASHINGTON, DC – A road rage confrontation on Georgia Avenue turned violent when a driver allegedly got out of a vehicle with a baseball bat, threatened a pedestrian and smashed the victim’s phone, according to police.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. Aug. 11 in the 4700 block of Georgia Avenue NW as the victim was crossing in a crosswalk.

Police said a verbal dispute began with a suspect who was stopped in a vehicle. The suspect then allegedly got out carrying a baseball bat and aggressively confronted the victim.

Suspect Allegedly Grabs Phone During 911 Call

Investigators said the suspect threatened the victim with the bat as the victim attempted to call police.

The suspect then allegedly snatched the phone from the victim’s hands and threw it to the ground, damaging it.

The victim was not injured.

The suspect fled before officers arrived.

Police Release Surveillance Video

Police said the suspect was captured by security cameras and released video in an effort to identify the person.

Anyone with information is asked not to approach the suspect and instead call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

A reward of up to $1,000 is available for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the person responsible for a crime in the District.