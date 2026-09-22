$137K Fast Play prize delivers big win for Waterbury lottery player

The Connecticut Lottery prize was tied to a Fast Play ticket from Bestway Preston Gulf in Preston

WATERBURY, CT – A Waterbury lottery player scored a $137,382 Fast Play prize tied to a ticket from Bestway Preston Gulf in Preston, according to Connecticut Lottery winner records dated Monday.

The Connecticut Lottery lists the player’s residence as Waterbury and identifies Fast Play as the winning game.

The prize totaled $137,382.

Bestway Preston Gulf in Preston is listed as the retailer associated with the winning ticket.

The available Lottery record does not identify the player or provide additional details about the circumstances surrounding the win.

The record also does not specify when the ticket was purchased. Monday reflects the date listed in the Connecticut Lottery winner record.

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