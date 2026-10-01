$150k powerball win lands at chesapeake avenue fastop

A $1 Power Play add-on turned a $50,000 Maryland Powerball win into $150,000.

NORTH BEACH, MD – A Powerball ticket sold in North Beach turned into a $150,000 winner after a Power Play multiplier tripled the prize from Monday night’s drawing.

The winning ticket was sold at Fastop Food Store, 8834 Chesapeake Ave., according to the Maryland Lottery. The ticket had been purchased in advance on Sept. 14.

The player matched four white balls plus the red Powerball in the Sept. 28 drawing. Because the ticket included the $1 Power Play option and the multiplier landed on 3X, the standard $50,000 prize jumped to $150,000.

North Beach Ticket Hits Major Powerball Prize

The winning numbers were 17, 21, 29, 42 and 49, with Powerball 7.

The North Beach ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball, landing one of the game’s third-tier prizes.

Without Power Play, the ticket would have been worth $50,000.

Lottery officials said the extra $1 add-on increased the prize to $150,000 after the multiplier came up 3X.

Winner Has 182 Days to Claim

The Maryland Lottery encourages winners to sign the backs of their tickets and keep them in a secure place.

Powerball prizes must be claimed within 182 days of the drawing.

Because the prize is worth more than $25,000, it must be claimed through Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore, either in person by appointment or by mail.

The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated $409 million for the Sept. 30 drawing after no ticket matched all six numbers Monday night.

Fastop Food Store won $150,000 after a 3X Power Play multiplier boosted the standard $50,000 prize.