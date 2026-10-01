Man found sleeping in car in berkeley charged with dwi, police say

Officers say they found an open alcohol container inside the vehicle.

BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, N.J. – A man found sleeping inside a vehicle on JFK Boulevard was arrested on a string of DWI-related charges after Berkeley Township police said officers noticed signs of impairment.

Glenn Gioe, 45, of Berkeley Township, was found inside the vehicle after officers responded Aug. 5 to the area of 70 JFK Blvd. for a suspicious-vehicle report.

Police said Gioe had an open container of alcohol in the vehicle and was later charged with driving while intoxicated, refusing breath samples and refusing chemical testing.

Officers Find Driver Sleeping Inside Vehicle

Patrolmen Justin Heffernan and Steve Scaturro and Officer Dominick Compentello responded to the call and located Gioe sleeping in the vehicle, according to police.

Authorities said he displayed signs of impairment.

Gioe was arrested and taken to Berkeley Township police headquarters for processing.

The Berkeley Township Police Department said its patrol officers routinely handle impaired-driving and suspicious-vehicle calls throughout the township.

Vehicle Impounded Under John’s Law

Police charged Gioe with DWI, refusal to submit breath samples, refusal to submit to chemical testing, having an open or unsealed alcoholic beverage in a vehicle, careless driving and reckless driving.

His vehicle was impounded in accordance with John’s Law, police said.

Gioe was released pending a future court appearance. Information about municipal and Superior Court proceedings is available through New Jersey Courts.

The charges are allegations and have not been proven in court.