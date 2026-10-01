Dwi driver crashes into two parked cars in berkeley, police say

A First Avenue crash left two parked vehicles damaged and one driver facing multiple charges.

BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, N.J. – A driver accused of being intoxicated crashed a Nissan Altima into two parked vehicles in Berkeley Township before being arrested on multiple traffic charges, police said.

Conrad Daley Jr., 37, of Berkeley Township, was identified as the driver after police responded Aug. 22 to a crash near First Avenue.

Authorities said Daley was driving a black 2019 Nissan Altima when it struck the two parked vehicles.

First Avenue Crash Leads to DWI Arrest

Patrolman Michael Gallicchio responded to the crash and determined Daley was allegedly driving while intoxicated, according to police.

Daley was arrested and transported to headquarters for processing.

Police charged him with driving while intoxicated, careless driving, reckless driving and failure to maintain lane.

Berkeley Township’s Patrol Division handles traffic crashes and other calls for service across the municipality.

Driver Released Pending Court Date

Police did not report any injuries stemming from the collision in the blotter entry.

Daley was released after processing pending a future court appearance.

New Jersey court and municipal case information is available through New Jersey Courts.

The charges are accusations and have not been proven in court.